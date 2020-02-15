Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 953 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $67,072,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $648.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.00. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $399.57 and a 12-month high of $636.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.55.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

