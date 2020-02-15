Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4,016.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

