Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

