Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of AME opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

