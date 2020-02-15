Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

BDX stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

