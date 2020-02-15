Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Shares of ROP opened at $392.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $309.10 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

