Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

