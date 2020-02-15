Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13,527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.