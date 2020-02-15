Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

