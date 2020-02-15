Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

HUM opened at $375.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day moving average of $316.11. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $381.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

