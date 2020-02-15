Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.