Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.