Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,522 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

WBA stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

