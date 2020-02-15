Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $339.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average is $258.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.