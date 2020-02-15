Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,060 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.