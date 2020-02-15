Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,509 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

