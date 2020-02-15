Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,071 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 536.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $93.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

