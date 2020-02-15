Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,527 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $104.07 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

