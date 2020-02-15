Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,977 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 81.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN opened at $206.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.