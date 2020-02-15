Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

