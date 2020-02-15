Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Relx by 29.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.06 on Friday. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

