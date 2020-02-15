Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $235.73 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

