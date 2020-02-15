Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in National Grid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

