Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,098.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Crown has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $9,098.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,927.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.04481394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00767519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,059,365 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

