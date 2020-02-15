CrypticCoin Achieves Market Cap of $675,226.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $675,226.00 and approximately $8,844.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00665517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00117035 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00137544 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

