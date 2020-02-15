Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.10 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $916.58 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, ABCC, CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,705,022,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, KuCoin, Bithumb Global, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox, DDEX, BigONE, Fatbtc, OceanEx, ABCC, Huobi Global, Bittrex, CPDAX, DigiFinex, BiteBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

