Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $865.95 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, CoinTiger, CPDAX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 302.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00476224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.81 or 0.06248639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00073144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,705,022,831 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Upbit, Fatbtc, BigONE, HitBTC, Bibox, Bithumb Global, IDEX, Bithumb, DDEX, BiteBTC, DigiFinex, OceanEx, ABCC, Dcoin, Huobi Global, Indodax, Bittrex, Huobi Korea and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

