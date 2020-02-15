Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $780,068.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $780,068.00 and $1,116.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00282049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016321 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,614,845 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450,561 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.