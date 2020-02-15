CryptoAds Marketplace Market Capitalization Tops $185,532.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $185,532.00 and approximately $125,432.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

