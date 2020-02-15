CryptoAds Marketplace Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $177,272.00 and $118,478.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

