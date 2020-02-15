CryptoCarbon Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $174,869.00 and $223.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.03200307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00156214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.