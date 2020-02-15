Cryptocean (CRON) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $57,171.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

