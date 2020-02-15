Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008118 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $63,681.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.06191195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00074340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.