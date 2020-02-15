Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $4,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 314,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

