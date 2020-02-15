Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,983 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.28 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $101.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.