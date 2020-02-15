Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.