Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

