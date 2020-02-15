Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

