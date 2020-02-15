Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,335,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $56.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

