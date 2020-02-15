Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $339.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

