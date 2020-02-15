Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $187.86 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.