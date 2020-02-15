Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,351 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PPL by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 617,297 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

