Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $7.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

