Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

