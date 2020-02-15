Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Southern by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $69.02 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

