Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

