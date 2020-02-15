Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $56.36 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.