Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

