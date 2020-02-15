Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $22,912,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $24,129,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PEAK opened at $37.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

