Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 9,716 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

